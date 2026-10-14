FANS ARE WYLIN FOR THIS Justin Bieber Looking Miserable Next To Hailey Has Folks Swearing She Used Witchcraft To Steal Him And It Backfired

By Thrillz
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22,427
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Justin Bieber Reveals Shocking Diagnosis Leaving Part Of His Face Paralyzed!

Justin Bieber Reveals Shocking Diagnosis Leaving Part Of His Face Paralyzed!

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265,018
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Whats Gong On Here? Footage Surfaces Of Justin Bieber On His Knees Next To Odell In The Club!

Whats Gong On Here? Footage Surfaces Of Justin Bieber On His Knees Next To Odell In The Club!

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341,919
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Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber & Kanye West Pray Together At Sunday Service!

Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber & Kanye West Pray Together At Sunday Service!

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154,651
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She Gotta Leave Town ASAP: Rumor Has It, She Isn’t Invited To The Next Barbecue!

She Gotta Leave Town ASAP: Rumor Has It, She Isn’t Invited To The Next Barbecue!

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153,206
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Woman Says She Will Never Date A Man Who Takes Her To A Chain Restaurant On The First Date "I Can't, I Wouldn't Even Reply Back To You"

Woman Says She Will Never Date A Man Who Takes Her To A Chain Restaurant On The First Date "I Can't, I Wouldn't Even Reply Back To You"

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161,877
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Buddy Has No Idea What His Wife Is Up To Right Next To Him!

Buddy Has No Idea What His Wife Is Up To Right Next To Him!

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215,816
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“I’m Not One Of These Goofy Celebs!” Justin Bieber SNAPS On Paparazzi After Breakfast Date With Hailey!

“I’m Not One Of These Goofy Celebs!” Justin Bieber SNAPS On Paparazzi After Breakfast Date With Hailey!

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76,307
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Here We Go: Miserable Karen Gets Upset With These Guys For Cooking In The Back Of Their Pickup Truck!

Here We Go: Miserable Karen Gets Upset With These Guys For Cooking In The Back Of Their Pickup Truck!

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188,616
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Worrying: Diddy Patting Down Justin Bieber In Old Video; Was He Looking For A Wire?

Worrying: Diddy Patting Down Justin Bieber In Old Video; Was He Looking For A Wire?

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80,187
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Cringe AF: Engineer Thought It Was Cool To Bring A Stripper To The Studio But It Quickly Backfired!

Cringe AF: Engineer Thought It Was Cool To Bring A Stripper To The Studio But It Quickly Backfired!

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382,715
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You Know She’s Fired After This: Waitress Had One Job And It Backfired Completely!

You Know She’s Fired After This: Waitress Had One Job And It Backfired Completely!

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208,271
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Quick Jab: Guy Punches A Seagull After It Tried To Steal From Him!

Quick Jab: Guy Punches A Seagull After It Tried To Steal From Him!

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247,917
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Resurfaced Video Of Diddy Pressing 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber For Not Wanting To "Hang Out" With Him Anymore!

Resurfaced Video Of Diddy Pressing 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber For Not Wanting To "Hang Out" With Him Anymore!

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141,666
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Nobody Is Looking At The Appliances: Woman Advertising Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators Has The Internet Swearing She's The Real "Offer"

REFRIGERATOR SELLER Nobody Is Looking At The Appliances: Woman Advertising Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators Has The Internet Swearing She's The Real "Offer"

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71,182
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Should've Minded Her Business: Karen Called The Cops Trying To Frame A Innocent Man And It Backfired!

Should've Minded Her Business: Karen Called The Cops Trying To Frame A Innocent Man And It Backfired!

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308,597
date submitted
Toronto Man Goes In On Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau! "I'm Not Shaking Your Hand, You're A Piece Of Sh*t"

Toronto Man Goes In On Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau! "I'm Not Shaking Your Hand, You're A Piece Of Sh*t"

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85,681
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He Looks Out Of It: Concerning Footage Of Justin Bieber ‘Partying’ With Diddy Emerges!

He Looks Out Of It: Concerning Footage Of Justin Bieber ‘Partying’ With Diddy Emerges!

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184,866
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Sat Next To History: Girl Couldn't Believe Who She Was Sitting Next To!

Sat Next To History: Girl Couldn't Believe Who She Was Sitting Next To!

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211,261
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Jade Cargill's Marvel-Worthy Physique Has Folks Online Ready To Risk It All

THE THIRST IS REAL Jade Cargill's Marvel-Worthy Physique Has Folks Online Ready To Risk It All

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107,204
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Kobe Bryant's Protege, Hailey Van Lithe, Is Transferring From LSU After Her Loss To Caitlin Clark! (Commentary News)

Kobe Bryant's Protege, Hailey Van Lithe, Is Transferring From LSU After Her Loss To Caitlin Clark! (Commentary News)

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61,782
date submitted
Took The Biggest L: Dude Tried To Simp For Shorty During This Street Interview And It Backfired Completely!

Took The Biggest L: Dude Tried To Simp For Shorty During This Street Interview And It Backfired Completely!

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136,317
date submitted
They Really Thought It Was Him: A Man Impersonating Justin Bieber Tricked An Entire Las Vegas Night Club!

JUST A BELIEVER They Really Thought It Was Him: A Man Impersonating Justin Bieber Tricked An Entire Las Vegas Night Club!

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51,365
date submitted
Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Spotted At Coachella With Katy Perry... Vibin Out To Justin Bieber

KATY PERRY IN THE MIX Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Spotted At Coachella With Katy Perry... Vibin Out To Justin Bieber

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27,026
date submitted
Game Changer: BMW Unveils A Car That Can Change Exterior Colors At CES 2022!

Game Changer: BMW Unveils A Car That Can Change Exterior Colors At CES 2022!

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128,666
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Doja Cat Is Looking Right And Folks Online Are Saying She Is The Hottest In The Game!

IT FACTOR X10 Doja Cat Is Looking Right And Folks Online Are Saying She Is The Hottest In The Game!

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71,227
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She Wasn’t Having It At All: TikToker Tries To Prank Couple By Trying To Steal Her Boyfriend And It Backfires Instantly! “Can I Beat Yo A--"

She Wasn’t Having It At All: TikToker Tries To Prank Couple By Trying To Steal Her Boyfriend And It Backfires Instantly! “Can I Beat Yo A--"

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184,268
date submitted
IceJJFish Teases A New Song In 2026 And Folks Are Begging Him To Un-Tease It!

ICEJJFISH RETURNS IceJJFish Teases A New Song In 2026 And Folks Are Begging Him To Un-Tease It!

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42,007
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Terrifying Situation: Guy Tries To Break Into Hotel Room While Woman Was In There!

Terrifying Situation: Guy Tries To Break Into Hotel Room While Woman Was In There!

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89,331
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Put Him To Sleep: Thief Caught Red Handed Trying To Steal A Catalytic Converter!

Put Him To Sleep: Thief Caught Red Handed Trying To Steal A Catalytic Converter!

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228,415
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“Puffy Tried To Fk Me”: Terrence Howard Exposes The Industry, Says Some Like Justin Bieber Lost Their Manhood Chasing Fame!

“Puffy Tried To Fk Me”: Terrence Howard Exposes The Industry, Says Some Like Justin Bieber Lost Their Manhood Chasing Fame!

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230,822
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Bugging: Man Jumps 25,000 Feet High Into A Large Net With No Parachute!

Bugging: Man Jumps 25,000 Feet High Into A Large Net With No Parachute!

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88,633
date submitted
Fat Joe Says He Bailed Justin Bieber Out Of Jail When He Got Arrested In Miami In 2014 For Speeding & Bieber Thought It Made Him Certified Gangsta!

SAY IT AIN'T SO... Fat Joe Says He Bailed Justin Bieber Out Of Jail When He Got Arrested In Miami In 2014 For Speeding & Bieber Thought It Made Him Certified Gangsta!

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53,966
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She Really Tried To Play It Off: Police Officer Pulls Over A Car & Finds His Wife Cheating With Another Guy!

She Really Tried To Play It Off: Police Officer Pulls Over A Car & Finds His Wife Cheating With Another Guy!

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596,449
date submitted
Wait, What? Chick Says The Freakiest Thing She’s Ever Done And Her Response Has Folks On Social Media Confused!

Wait, What? Chick Says The Freakiest Thing She’s Ever Done And Her Response Has Folks On Social Media Confused!

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194,954
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From An Innocent Boy To A Recovering Addict… Sad What The Industry Does To Young People: Clips Of Justin Bieber Getting Sexually Assaulted Resurfaces!

From An Innocent Boy To A Recovering Addict… Sad What The Industry Does To Young People: Clips Of Justin Bieber Getting Sexually Assaulted Resurfaces!

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146,258
date submitted
This Woman Is Paying $2,500 For A Warehouse In NYC That Used To Be A Horse Stable And It Even Has A Circus Silk!

SHE'S WINNING? This Woman Is Paying $2,500 For A Warehouse In NYC That Used To Be A Horse Stable And It Even Has A Circus Silk!

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83,791
date submitted
Took Matters Into Her Own Hands: Chick Pepper Sprays Her Child’s School Principal After He Was Allegedly Bullied On School Bus & No One Helped!

Took Matters Into Her Own Hands: Chick Pepper Sprays Her Child’s School Principal After He Was Allegedly Bullied On School Bus & No One Helped!

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65,660
date submitted
Came With The Uno Reverse Card: Armed Thieves Tried To Carjack A Woman After Parking In Her Driveway And It Backfired Completely!

Came With The Uno Reverse Card: Armed Thieves Tried To Carjack A Woman After Parking In Her Driveway And It Backfired Completely!

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155,730
date submitted
Folks Were Eating Good On TikTok… Woman Says She Has No Choice But To Sell Her House And Cars Because Of The TikTok Ban!

Folks Were Eating Good On TikTok… Woman Says She Has No Choice But To Sell Her House And Cars Because Of The TikTok Ban!

views
80,268
date submitted
23-Year-Old Young Dolph Murder Suspect Identified!

23-Year-Old Young Dolph Murder Suspect Identified!

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254,443
date submitted