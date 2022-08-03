Self Incrimination At It Finest: These Fools Showed Their Face On Camera While Setting This Woman’s House On Fire!
Back Story: “Today on August 2nd 2022 at 12:53 two boys came to my house and set my house on fire with me my 2 year old son and my niece in there sleep if anybody sees these boys please call the police and report it this will not be swept under the rug please share this so they can be caught thank you”. Posted by JR
