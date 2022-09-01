Major Drug Bust: Officers Seize A Shipment Of Baby Wipes That Turned Out To Be $11.8 Million Worth Of Cocaine!
Nearly 2,000 packages of baby wipes were seized in Laredo, Texas, after federal officers discovered narcotics hidden inside. A "non-intrusive" examination involving drug dogs revealed that 1,935 packages inside the 2016 Stoughton trailer actually contained almost as many pounds of narcotics. Officials estimated that the shipment's street value totaled more than $11.8 million.
