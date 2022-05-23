Wasn’t Having It: Thieves Attempt To Smash-And-Grab A Jewelry Store With A Sledgehammer And The Employees Fight Back!

A smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a jewelry store in Bella Terra mall in Huntington Beach resulted in a melee as the store’s employees refused to let the business be ransacked without a fight. At about noon on Sunday, four hooded robbers entered Princess Bride Diamonds and began using hammers to smash display cases full of valuable jewelry.



The employees, including a brother and sister who work for their father at the family-owned business, responded by punching and kicking the attackers. One young woman even smashed an intruder over the head with a chair. Within seconds, the would-be thieves decided to retreat.



The Baca family has been in the diamond business for years, but this was the first such attack they faced. “We had an idea that it could happen, but it’s always different when it actually does happen,” said employee Dallas Baca. Baca added that the focus was on forcing the intruders to leave.



“At some point while I was fighting them, one of them actually hit me in the head with a hammer, on the side of my left temple, but I didn’t even register it until after they left because there was so much like adrenaline going on,” Baca added. The owners of the jewelry store said they’re not sure what, if anything, was taken.

Posted by CZ