Murder Charges Dropped Against NYC Bodega Owner Who Stabbed Customer!

BROKEN? 12,641 views

Video. Simon, who was unarmed, allegedly confronted Alba over the payment for a bag of potato chips for his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter. The 35-year-old went behind the counter and shoved the old man. Alba then retaliated by stabbing him three times. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday to drop all charges against 61-year-old Jose Alba. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS