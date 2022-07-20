Murder Charges Dropped Against NYC Bodega Owner Who Stabbed Customer!
Video. Simon, who was unarmed, allegedly confronted Alba over the payment for a bag of potato chips for his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter. The 35-year-old went behind the counter and shoved the old man. Alba then retaliated by stabbing him three times. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday to drop all charges against 61-year-old Jose Alba. Posted By Persist
