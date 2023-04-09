"I Bet My Life On This Sh*t" Israel Adesanya Insists NFL Star Brandon Marshall To Bet $100k On Him...Izzy Knocks Out Alex Pereira!

NFL star Brandon Marshall has put his money where his mouth is. He has wagered $100,000 that come the end of the fight, "Izzy" Adesanya will be towering over his vanquished opponent & Adesanya did just that at UFC 287 after KO'ng Alex Pereira. Via UFC. Posted by Persist

