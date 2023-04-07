6ix9ine Says It's Hard For Him To Watch The Videos Of Him Getting Jumped At The GYM! "You Can't Blame Them, They Saw An Opportunity & Took It"

It's been several weeks since Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally attacked in a South Florida gym, resulting in the arrest of three men. Now, the rapper is breaking his silence in an exclusive interview with NBC6.



I think it was cowardly," said 6ix9ine. "I think it was opportunistic."



The assault took place inside the bathroom of an LA Fitness in Lake Worth on Tuesday, Mar. 21, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.



Viral cellphone video of the attack showed the 26-year-old rapper on the bathroom floor while three men repeatedly kicked him.



"Im not mad because I know that in the street, theres no rules," he said. "Im lost for words because you cant blame them. They saw an opportunity and they took it.



6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, sustained cuts and bruises in the attack and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



Another cellphone video showed 6ix9ine appearing to reenter the gym after the attack, with no shoes on and blood dripping down his face.



6ix9ine says he hasn't had security in about two years because he "felt at peace."



"I wanted to feel normal," he said. "I love going to the supermarket with my mom. I love going to the movie theater. I love restaurants, and not have to wait for a security team and go ahead and do it."



6ix9ine has since seen the viral video of his attack, saying it was difficult for him to watch.



"When I look at it, I just see hate," he said. "Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but does that give me the right to attack you? To ambush you?"



One of the men arrested for allegedly attacking 6ix9ine was identified by police as a high-ranking Latin Kings gang member.



Rafael Medina Jr., 43, was arrested this week on assault and robbery charges in connection with the attack. Posted By Ghost