Steal Of The Century: Thief Steals 50GB Of Unreleased Michael Jackson Songs & Demos From MJ’s Engineer At A Seminar… Jumps Out Window To Escape!

50 GB of unreleased Michael Jackson content, including unreleased songs and demos, have leaked after a laptop & hard drive belonging to MJ's engineer Brad Sundberg

A statement from #BradSunberg following the theft of his laptop, hard drive, and both personal and professional materials led to the leaking of unreleased #MichaelJackson content. Posted by JR

