Well That’s A Lawsuit: Ambulance Runs Over A Woman Standing Right Outside The Emergency Room While Reversing!
Video of a terrible accident appeared on social networks when an elderly woman was hit by a reversing ambulance. According to the surveillance camera, the incident happened on the morning of December 3rd. The woman was moving down the path when a vehicle drove into her and neither the driver nor the medical staff noticed.
Posted by CZ
