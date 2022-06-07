LamarioStar - Trenches [00TheLabel/Atlantic Recording Corporation Submitted]

All new music video from AtlanticRecords artist LamarioStar off his newest Ep he’s touring now follow him now

https://instagram.com/lamariostar1?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
https://mobile.twitter.com/iamlamariostar
https://youtube.com/channel/UCGEcwSoxY7-QphPelzmGwGA
https://m.facebook.com/LamarioStarCMRG1

For all booking inquiries [email protected] or 404-313-8173

