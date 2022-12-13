Livingston (LG) Gordon IV - Ya Feel Me [Unsigned Artist]
Youtube Channel Link:
https://youtube.com/@officiallistengreatmuzik1324
Youtube Video Direct Link: https://youtu.be/eQ9PPV7P1qU
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/5LdyMQWdPCF7WX7b1NfGmY
Itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1652342176?ls=1&app=itunes
Instagram Music Profile: https://instagram.com/listengreatmuzik?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Instagram Main Profile: https://instagram.com/lgofficiallistengreat?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Facebook FanPage: https://www.facebook.com/ListenGreatMuzik?mibextid=ZbWKwL
Facebook MainProfile:
https://www.facebook.com/livingston.gordon?mibextid=ZbWKwL
TikTok: tiktok.com/@lglivegreat
SnapChat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/lglifesgud?share_id=Ip55bDYT0fQ&locale=en-US
Sometimes you just need a day off whether it's to yourself or to do whatever you have planned to chill out, get stress of your back, meditate, ride around, etc. Find a way to enjoy your life and always give thanks to God (Believers) for his grace in every moment! Take nothing for granted, Amen!
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS