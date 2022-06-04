Robbery Gone Wrong: Dude Throws His Expensive Watch Over A Fence After Thieves Jump Out Of A Car And Chase Him For It!
Los Angeles, California.— Surveillance video shows the moment a homeowner is chased down during a robbery. The victim is able to remove his expensive watch and throw it over the fence before they get to him. They were still able to get away with his bag, but not his watch.
Posted by CZ
