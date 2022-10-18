New Video Shows Florida Cops Arresting Ex-Felons For Voting After They Were Told They Could Vote!
Body camera footage taken by local police officers in Florida shows authorities arresting baffled felons for attempting to vote in elections, as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' purported crackdown on voter fraud. The footage shows 19 people being handcuffed as they plead for answers from officers. The arrestees showed confusion because they thought they were eligible to cast a ballot under a Florida constitutional amendment that restored some felons' voting rights. Posted by Abdul
