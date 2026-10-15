INMATE BATTLE Rocked: UNC Cant Handle Any More Of These Punches!

By Persist
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4,967
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Inmate Battle

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Unc Wasn't Playing Around With These Pranksters!

Unc Wasn't Playing Around With These Pranksters!

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115,615
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Lol: Unc Had Enough Of His Foolery!

TROLLING Lol: Unc Had Enough Of His Foolery!

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38,694
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He's Loving It: Unc Was Loving The Twerk Show!

IN DREAM LAND He's Loving It: Unc Was Loving The Twerk Show!

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96,199
date submitted
Unc Says Nobody Did Anything When A Lady Was Stabbed On A Train & Charlie Kirk Was Shot, But Everybody Riots Over A Woman Who Drove Into An ICE Agent!

IS HE SPEAKING FACTS? Unc Says Nobody Did Anything When A Lady Was Stabbed On A Train & Charlie Kirk Was Shot, But Everybody Riots Over A Woman Who Drove Into An ICE Agent!

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63,653
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The Future Of The Sneaker Game: Would You Rock These Kicks W/ Soles Made Out Of GeForce RTX & More!?

The Future Of The Sneaker Game: Would You Rock These Kicks W/ Soles Made Out Of GeForce RTX & More!?

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289,106
date submitted
He's Losing It: An Angry Joe Biden Yells Into A Microphone & Slurs His Words While Talking About Trump!

He's Losing It: An Angry Joe Biden Yells Into A Microphone & Slurs His Words While Talking About Trump!

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141,811
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Fire The Prompter ASAP: Ain't No Way She Said This On Live TV!

Fire The Prompter ASAP: Ain't No Way She Said This On Live TV!

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293,864
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Cholesterol On 1000: Chick Makes A Snack & It's Definitely Gonna Cause High Blood Pressure!

Cholesterol On 1000: Chick Makes A Snack & It's Definitely Gonna Cause High Blood Pressure!

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142,758
date submitted
Apple Pay Prank Had Unc Heated! "F*ck Your Mom And Dad"

CHILL UNC Apple Pay Prank Had Unc Heated! "F*ck Your Mom And Dad"

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30,902
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Wait For It: Buddy's Jeweler Got Some Explaining To Do!

Wait For It: Buddy's Jeweler Got Some Explaining To Do!

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435,154
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Good Or Bad Parenting? Mother Wasn’t Allowing Her Daughter To Take Disrespect From Any Of These "Baby Karens"!

Good Or Bad Parenting? Mother Wasn’t Allowing Her Daughter To Take Disrespect From Any Of These "Baby Karens"!

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126,554
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Can’t Believe He Asked Her That: Man These Kids Don’t Have Any Respect Nowadays!

Can’t Believe He Asked Her That: Man These Kids Don’t Have Any Respect Nowadays!

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233,145
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Wait For It: Grandma Took Her Dog Out For A Potty Break But Things Took An Unexpected Turn!

Wait For It: Grandma Took Her Dog Out For A Potty Break But Things Took An Unexpected Turn!

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555,507
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That's Too Much For Unc: Charleston White May Have Pulled His Back Trying To Lift Shorty With The Biggest BBL!

HEAVY That's Too Much For Unc: Charleston White May Have Pulled His Back Trying To Lift Shorty With The Biggest BBL!

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85,598
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Thoughts? Rick Ross Asks Fans Out Of These Two Things Which One Means More To Them!

Thoughts? Rick Ross Asks Fans Out Of These Two Things Which One Means More To Them!

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128,890
date submitted
Oh Nah: This Should Be A Crime!

Oh Nah: This Should Be A Crime!

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171,894
date submitted
Philly Fan Destroys TV After The Eagles Lost To The Chiefs!

Philly Fan Destroys TV After The Eagles Lost To The Chiefs!

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107,936
date submitted
If You Need A Reminder To Use Birth Control, Here You Go!

If You Need A Reminder To Use Birth Control, Here You Go!

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151,911
date submitted
"I Really Don't Know What He Just Said" Some Of The Funniest Moments From The Trump/Biden Presidential Debate!

"I Really Don't Know What He Just Said" Some Of The Funniest Moments From The Trump/Biden Presidential Debate!

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189,174
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These Types Of Food Recipes Gotta Be Trolling: Mothers Showing Their Super Bowl Party Recipes... Ultimate Nacho Burritos & More!

These Types Of Food Recipes Gotta Be Trolling: Mothers Showing Their Super Bowl Party Recipes... Ultimate Nacho Burritos & More!

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232,310
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Desperate For Her: Unc Was Saying Everything To Shorty To Try And Smash!

PURE LUST Desperate For Her: Unc Was Saying Everything To Shorty To Try And Smash!

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70,472
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Charlamagne Reacts To Jay-Z, Pusha T And Eminem's Names On The Epstein Files! "These Stories Came From A Crisis Intake Report, A Hotline Submission"

"THEY DON'T MAKE ANY SENSE" Charlamagne Reacts To Jay-Z, Pusha T And Eminem's Names On The Epstein Files! "These Stories Came From A Crisis Intake Report, A Hotline Submission"

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98,074
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Went Off: Unc Roasted A Racist On Livestream!

COOKED HIM Went Off: Unc Roasted A Racist On Livestream!

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32,508
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He's Serious: Unc Pulled Out The Gun During This AI Prank!

NOT HAVING IT He's Serious: Unc Pulled Out The Gun During This AI Prank!

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52,581
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Dead Quiet: Things Got Awkward After Adam22 Asked Rollin 40's Crip Rapper 'X4' A Question He Refused To Answer!

Dead Quiet: Things Got Awkward After Adam22 Asked Rollin 40's Crip Rapper 'X4' A Question He Refused To Answer!

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181,872
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Oh Hell Nah: How Much They Gotta Pay You To Handle This Gig Under These Wild Conditions?!

Oh Hell Nah: How Much They Gotta Pay You To Handle This Gig Under These Wild Conditions?!

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50,342
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Woman Gets Into Heated Abortion Debate And Walks Away After Her Argument Gets Torn Apart!

COULDN'T HANDLE IT Woman Gets Into Heated Abortion Debate And Walks Away After Her Argument Gets Torn Apart!

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37,779
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Shorty Thought She Could Handle Swimming With Sharks!

Shorty Thought She Could Handle Swimming With Sharks!

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334,645
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Very Questionable: Suga Free The Pimp Serving A Seafood Boil In The Weirdest Way!

Very Questionable: Suga Free The Pimp Serving A Seafood Boil In The Weirdest Way!

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104,174
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Capitol Building Cop Runs Away From Trump Protesters!

Capitol Building Cop Runs Away From Trump Protesters!

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224,406
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Trolled Him: Unc Was Not Ready To Shoot This Gun!

LOL Trolled Him: Unc Was Not Ready To Shoot This Gun!

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36,649
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Somebody Call Will Smith: Elon Musk Shows Off "Optimus" Humanoid Robots At The 'We Robot' Event!

Somebody Call Will Smith: Elon Musk Shows Off "Optimus" Humanoid Robots At The 'We Robot' Event!

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75,767
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The Ingenuity: These Drug Smugglers Are Getting More Clever by The Minute!

The Ingenuity: These Drug Smugglers Are Getting More Clever by The Minute!

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118,860
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Lol: Unc Couldn't Believe The Story He Just Heard!

PURE FOOLERY Lol: Unc Couldn't Believe The Story He Just Heard!

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35,815
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Can't Trust These Chicks: Relationships Are About To Get More Toxic After This New iPhone Update!

Can't Trust These Chicks: Relationships Are About To Get More Toxic After This New iPhone Update!

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482,891
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Gotta Respect His Truth.. Unc Kept It 100 On This One! "It Don't Get More Top Flight Than Me Muthaf*cka"

Gotta Respect His Truth.. Unc Kept It 100 On This One! "It Don't Get More Top Flight Than Me Muthaf*cka"

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215,845
date submitted
Chick Vandalizes Her Boyfriends Car Then Plays Victim When Police Show Up To Her House!

Chick Vandalizes Her Boyfriends Car Then Plays Victim When Police Show Up To Her House!

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81,809
date submitted
Heated: Soulja Boy Goes Off After Fans Pick $250 Food Stamps Over Dinner With Him!

Heated: Soulja Boy Goes Off After Fans Pick $250 Food Stamps Over Dinner With Him!

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156,151
date submitted
Pure Foolery: Unc Was Heated Being Called Gay!

LOL Pure Foolery: Unc Was Heated Being Called Gay!

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24,376
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This Cant Be Real: Chick Gets Into A Pool Full Of Ice With Her Friends While Livestreaming When This Happened!

This Cant Be Real: Chick Gets Into A Pool Full Of Ice With Her Friends While Livestreaming When This Happened!

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246,309
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