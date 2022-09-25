Not Letting Her Rest In Peace: Man With 48-Year Grudge Caught Peeing On His Ex-Wife’s Grave Every Morning!
A man with an apparent 48-year grudge has been going each morning to urinate on the grave of his ex, much to the horror of her furious kids, who realized something was wrong when they discovered bags of poop left at their mom’s final resting place. He drove to the cemetery almost every morning between 6:14 a.m. and 6:18 a.m. with his current wife, got out of the car, walked to the grave and peed on it. Posted By Persist
