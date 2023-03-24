Reporter Reunites With Son While Reporting Live On School Shooting!

A US journalist had an emotional moment while reporting on a high school shooting LIVE on TV when she reunited with her son. journalist Alicia Acuna was reporting outside the East High School in Denver, where a 17-year-old shot two school employees when she spotted her son, who also goes to the same school. Alicia's three children attend the same school. Posted By Persist

