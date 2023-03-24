Reporter Reunites With Son While Reporting Live On School Shooting!
A US journalist had an emotional moment while reporting on a high school shooting LIVE on TV when she reunited with her son. journalist Alicia Acuna was reporting outside the East High School in Denver, where a 17-year-old shot two school employees when she spotted her son, who also goes to the same school. Alicia's three children attend the same school. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS