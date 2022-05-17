Sheesh: Guy Gets Run Over By A Bus After Being Sparta Kicked During A Confrontation!

A young man was run over by a bus after being pushed by another person on a busy street in Cascavel , in western Paraná, according to the Military Police (PM). The case was registered on Sunday (May 15).



Witnesses said, according to the police, that the victim was walking with a friend, at the intersection of Paraná and Pio XII streets, when he bumped into an individual he did not know.



The person then pushed the youth away with a kick. Guilherme Camargo, 21, was hit by a bus carrying workers. He was treated with serious injuries and taken to the hospital. The family informed that he is admitted to the ICU.



According to the PM, searches were carried out for the suspect who had pushed the young man, but no one was found. The case is investigated, and the police seek to identify the suspect, who fled. Guilherme's mother, Edna Melo, said the family is shaken by what happened and asked for prayers for her son.

Posted by CZ