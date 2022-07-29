Florida Police Sergeant Chokes His Own Female Cop During An Arrest... Told Dude "I'll Remove Your Soul From Your F- Body"!

"Christopher Pullease, the former Sergeant of the Sunrise Police Department in the state of Florida, has officially been charged with four crimes, which include the high-profile assault and battery of one of his own police officers on duty. His shocking arrest stems from an occurrence back in November when he was trying to make an arrest of his own. According to reports, Pullease (47) and several police officers arrived on the scene just outside of a "Shop N Save" convenience store to apprehend a man for aggravated assault, and he reportedly hit a couple of citizens outside. The on-camera incident seemed to reach a boiling point when a clearly agitated Pullease threatened the suspect, who had already been handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car. “Look at me, motherf*cker. You wanna play f*cking games? You wanna get disrespectful with my f*cking officers? I will remove your f*cking soul from your f*cking body,” Pullease said as he looked at his captor. " - Yahoo News

Posted by Thrillz