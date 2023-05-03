He's Tweakin Bad: Fivio Foreign's Ops Claiming To Spit In His Brother's "Cheeks" After Allegedly Snatching Fivio's Chain.... Threatened To Rxpe Them!
"Fivio Foreign’s chain has allegedly been snatched by one of his rivals, who has threatened to do bodily harm to some of his closest friends.
During an interview clip posted to YouTube by 16ShotEm Visualz on Monday (May 1), a rapper named Big Pluto claimed to have stolen Fivio’s chain collaboration with GLD, and explained why he allegedly took it in the first place.
“This is Fivio’s chain, man,” Pluto said. “It say Fivio on the back. He did this collaboration with this jewelry company called Shop Gold or some shit like that. They made him a real chain and they made duplicates of this chain to sell to his fans and shit. I guess it mean demon time, but n-ggas don’t be on that.”" - HipHopDX
Posted by hrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS