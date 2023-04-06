Danger Tourist Gets Caught By The Taliban In Afghanistan!

BROKEN? 69,648 views

Three British nationals are currently being held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan, a humanitarian organisation has told the BBC. One of those being held is thought to have built an online following by visiting dangerous places while the two others are understood to have been arrested during a raid on accommodation used by foreign aid workers. The UK Foreign Office has said it's "working hard" to get in touch with the three men. Posted by Abdul

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS