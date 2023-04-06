Danger Tourist Gets Caught By The Taliban In Afghanistan!
Three British nationals are currently being held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan, a humanitarian organisation has told the BBC. One of those being held is thought to have built an online following by visiting dangerous places while the two others are understood to have been arrested during a raid on accommodation used by foreign aid workers. The UK Foreign Office has said it's "working hard" to get in touch with the three men. Posted by Abdul
