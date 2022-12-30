YSL Co-Founder Trontavious Stephens aka "Tick" Takes Plea Deal & Testifies! (Full Hearing)

Young Thug co-defendant Trontavious Stephens, aka Tick, took a plea deal on Thursday agreeing to testify against the rapper and other "Young Slime Life" gang members in their upcoming RICO trial. Stephens is the eighth co-defendant to take a plead guilty ahead of the trial in exchange for a lesser sentence. Posted by Abdul

