YSL Co-Founder Trontavious Stephens aka "Tick" Takes Plea Deal & Testifies! (Full Hearing)
Young Thug co-defendant Trontavious Stephens, aka Tick, took a plea deal on Thursday agreeing to testify against the rapper and other "Young Slime Life" gang members in their upcoming RICO trial. Stephens is the eighth co-defendant to take a plead guilty ahead of the trial in exchange for a lesser sentence. Posted by Abdul
