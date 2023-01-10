Da Unknown - Akshudra's Property [Unsigned Artist]

This Song Is Dedicated To The Mother Of Existence ! The Dark Black Goddess ! Her Blackness Shows That She Is Nirguna Meaning She Is Beyond All Qualities Of Nature. There Is No Character In The History Of All Religions That Is As Fierce As The Hindu Goddess Kali. She Is The Goddess Of Ultimate Power Time Destruction And Change. She Is A Ferocious Form Of The The Supreme Controller Adi Shakti She Is The Divine Mother Of The Universe As Well Meaning She Is The Mother Of All Living And NoneLiving Things , So The Name Of This Song Is Called Akshudra's Property Meaning This Earth Along With The Sun Moon Stars And Planets And Everything Else In This Galaxies And Other Universes And Realms Of Existence Is God's Property. So Everything Is Under Her Control And Is Her Belongings. She Being The Ultimate Reality Is Most Definitely Entitled To Being Praised Eternally. She Loved Us Enough To Create Us So We Just Wanna Always Give Thanks To The Ones Who Truly Love Us. We Got The Best Parents Momma Kali And Lord Shiva, And They Have Many Many Many Many Mansions And Places For Us To Explore Inside Them, And Since God Is Eternal And Forever Blessed ! Existence In General Has Eternity To Explore Inside Of God. This Earth Is One Of God's Beautiful Houses So Show Love And Try Da Do The Right Things And God Will Always Bless You. Happy New Years Family ! Enjoy Peace, Love And Beauty ! Contact Info - playfakeeps11@yahoo.com