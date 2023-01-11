Dope AF: The Worlds First Fully Color Changing Car!
This is the world's first fully color changing vehicle. Last year @BMW introduced their E-ink technology that allowed the car to change from black to white. Now, the car can change in to 32 different colours by running different voltage programs through the paint. BMW is also focused on the relationship between human and machine. Their new interior features shy tech and a full virtual world. Posted by PSmooth
