Hell Nah: Florida Man Arrested After Having Sex With A Dog In Public & Damaging Church Nativity Scene!
Via Breakfast Club. A Florida man went on a deranged rampage in which he had sex with dog in front of people and then destroyed a church nativity while trying to escape from the angry onlookers. Chad Mason, 36, began his sick crime spree while walking a friend’s labradoodle Friday in a quiet neighborhood in Clearwater. He bonded out of jail and will appear in court later this month. Posted By Persist
