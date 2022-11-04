Damn: Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving For Refusing To Say He Has No Antisemitic Beliefs!
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday, deeming the all-star guard “currently unfit to be associated” with the organization following his repeated refusals to apologize for a social media post about an antisemitic film and book. Posted By Persist
