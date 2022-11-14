Terrible: Police Officers Fatally Shoot A 21-Year-Old In The Bronx Moments After He Shot Another Man Who Attacked Him!
Two NYPD detectives fatally shot a 21-year-old man in Norwood, Bronx around 11:30 p.m., moments after he opened fire on another man who had attacked *him* with a knife in a store. A 29-year-old man armed with a knife got out of a double-parked Lexus and stepped into a bodega, where he got involved in a violent struggle with the 21-year-old gunman. The man with the knife fled, followed by the gunman. Detectives in the area saw the shooter and shot him. Posted by PSmooth
