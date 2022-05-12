15yr Old Girl Goes To Restroom At NBA Game W/ Father... Police Find Her Later In Dallas Hotel.. Sold For Sex!

"Eight people have been arrested in Oklahoma in connection with the report of a missing 15-year-old girl from North Richland Hills police now say was being trafficked for sex. Investigators in North Richland Hills confirmed to NBC 5 Tuesday the girl attended a Dallas Mavericks game on April 8 and that after getting up from her seat to use the restroom alone she never returned. "She apparently left with two males from there," Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said Tuesday. "We later found out she was being sex trafficked online. We had pictures of her. We put those out there to the media and that was going on here in OKC." Knight, a public information officer with the police department in Oklahoma City, said investigators spent days trying to locate her. "We renewed our plea to the public through the news media yesterday," he said. "It’s important to note, there’s no indication right now that this was some kidnapping where someone is grabbed and thrown into a vehicle or something like that. It’s unclear exactly why she went with these men, but there were apparently two people she left with from the basketball game." KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City picked up the story on the missing girl and shared her photos, which police said led to a viewer tip that she had been seen in an apartment complex." 5NBC

Posted by Thrillz