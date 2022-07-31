Sheesh: Dallas PD Fatally Shoot Armed Man During Struggle Inside Gas Station!
A Dallas police officer fatally shot 30-year-old Kyle Dail about three seconds after the man raised a handgun and tossed it away from officers during a struggle inside a Lake Highlands gas station. Police said they tried to arrest Dail after he made “multiple hand-to-hand drug sales” and evaded officers who tried to stop his vehicle. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS