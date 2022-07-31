Sheesh: Dallas PD Fatally Shoot Armed Man During Struggle Inside Gas Station!

A Dallas police officer fatally shot 30-year-old Kyle Dail about three seconds after the man raised a handgun and tossed it away from officers during a struggle inside a Lake Highlands gas station. Police said they tried to arrest Dail after he made “multiple hand-to-hand drug sales” and evaded officers who tried to stop his vehicle. Posted By Persist

