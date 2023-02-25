Rapper TapWaterz New Song 'Never Take Me Out The Game' To Commemorate His 24yrs Being Paralyzed & Recent Trip To Grammys [Ramp'd Records Submitted]
"Never Take Me Out The Game," Song and Video commemorates rapper TapWaterz 24 years surviving being paralyzed and his achievements in the music "game" and "game" of life during that time. It's his 2nd release under the partnership between the newly formed label for artist with disabilities RAMPD RECORDS and Hip hop mogul Steve Stoute’s UNITED MASTERS distribution platform for independent artist.
https://unitedmasters.com/m/63cad37d5086675660fe0bb6
IG: https://instagram.com/mrwaterz?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
https://instagram.com/theadventuresofmrwaterz?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
TikTok: @mrwaterzadventures
www.4wheelcity.com
https://instagram.com/4wheelcitygram?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
https://instagram.com/rampd_up?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
https://rampd.org
