He's Shook: Pfizer Director Freaks Out After Journalist Confronts Him For Saying They Are Working On "Mutating The Covid Virus"
Jordan Walker, the Director of Research & Development Strategic Operations at Pfizer, was seen assaulting a journalist on camera after being caught on camera saying that the pharma giant is working on “mutating” the Covid-19 virus strains for the development of new vaccines.‘ Project Veritas’, a conservative group known for undercover stories, had set up a date with the Pfizer Director and quizzed him about the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company. Posted by Persist
