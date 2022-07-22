Guy Runs Over An NYPD Traffic Officer Because He Gave His Friend A Ticket!

Driver plows into NYPD traffic agent who ticketed pal’s van in Brooklyn An NYPD traffic enforcement agent was mowed down Friday by an irate motorist whose friend had just been given a ticket in Brooklyn, police said. The agent was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center with various body trauma injuries and is expected to recover. Police said the agent was issuing a summons to the driver of a Ford van around 11:30 a.m. on Glenwood Road near Nostrand Ave. in Flatbush when the driver and his friend got out and confronted the agent. They argued, police said, until the confrontation got physical and the agent was assaulted. The driver’s friend then got into his own car, a dark-colored Infiniti, and mowed down the agent before driving west on Glenwood, cops said. The Ford driver, meanwhile, took off in his van heading east on Glenwood. Posted by Abdul