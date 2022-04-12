China Not Playing With The Covid Policies: Child In Hazmat Suit Is Taken To Quarantine Center Without Parents!
A young child in Shanghai is separated from his parents because of China's ludicrous zero-COVID policy. The child is seen walking slowly with his head down in a adult sized hazmat suit as CCP health workers point to the vehicle the child needs to go to. Health officials in China's most populous city have defended a policy of separating babies and young children from their parents if they test positive for COVID-19. Posted By Persist
