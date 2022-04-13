Bad Day Got Worse: Woman Gets Run Over By Fleeing Thieves After Robbing Her For Her Watch In Los Angeles!

It happened around noon near the intersection of 8th Street and Francisco Street in downtown Los Angeles. The woman had just left a jewelry store in the Jewelry District when her attackers began following her in a silver Dodge Challenger, police said.



As she approached the intersection in her vehicle, one of the robbers approached her vehicle and shattered her driver-side window with some sort of tool.The woman tried to drive away from the robber, but was stopped by traffic. She left her vehicle and ran into the road while she called for help, but she was followed by the Challenger which accelerated and hit her as she ran.



After she was on the ground, two men exited the car and grabbed the woman’s Rolex watch which she had thrown away from her. One of the men was armed with a handgun, police said. Posted by CZ