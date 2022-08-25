Thoughts? Kindergarten Art Teacher Catches Hate By Parents Demanding She Be Fired Because Of Her Body As It Is A Distraction To Students!

A preschool teacher in the small town of Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, who calls herself Toyboxdollz on social media, has reported that some parents at the school where she works want her to be kicked out for her physical appearance. A group of parents from the school where she works sent a letter to the authorities asking them to dismiss her from her work in front of a kindergarten room, alleging that her image “distracts” the children.



Under New Jersey and even federal labor laws, it would be illegal to fire her because of her physical appearance. There are parents who are not concerned about their physical appearance but see her attitude online as incompatible with her work as a teacher.



According to the photos that she herself publishes, when she is in class she looks voluptuous but dressed conservatively, but on the internet she has a more daring and revealing dress. A follower commented that if she wants to work with children, she should stop posting photos with deep necklines, because children of all ages today access networks and can see her. The teacher replied that it is the job of parents to control what their children see on the Internet.

