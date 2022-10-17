High Times: Uber Eats Now Delivering Weed To Toronto Residence!
UberEats is set to begin delivering marijuana for the first time ever on Monday, and will launch the service exclusively in Toronto, Canada. Uber is partnering with online cannabis marketplace Leafly, which has lined up three Toronto area retailers to kicking off the program. The retailers’ staff, rather than Uber drivers, will handle the dropoff, the companies said on Sunday.
Posted by Joe
