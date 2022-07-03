Sheesh: Texas Pastor Under Fire For Saying Gay People Should Be Lined Up Against A Wall & Shot In The Back Of The Head!
A North Texas pastor is under fire for saying gay people should be executed. Many complaints were sent to the police but the police say, “The language used by the Pastor of the Stedfast Baptist Church is likely to be offensive to many people. However at this time, the reported language of the sermon appears to be constitutionally protected free speech.”. Posted By Persist
