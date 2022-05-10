Bronx Woman Falsely Arrested For Planted Gun In Retaliation For Filming NYPD Cops!

(Via nydailynews) A young Bronx woman says NYPD cops got angry when she filmed them arresting her cousin — so they slapped her in cuffs on bogus gun possession charges.



Anais Pagan alleges in court papers filed last month in Bronx Supreme Court that cops set her up when she was an 18-year-old high school senior.



“I feel like you can never recover from a situation like this because once it’s happened you always have that thought in the back of your mind,” said Pagan, now 22 and working at Target and as a home care aide. “Like, what if this happens again? There’s cops outside right now. What if I go outside and they stop me?”



Surveillance video turned over through the wrongful-arrest lawsuit shows Pagan never had a gun, her attorney Neil Wollerstein writes in the April 26 filing.



The .22-caliber handgun police said she possessed was found to have neither her fingerprints nor DNA on it, he also noted.



NYPD Detective Richard Cleri, who said in court papers he saw the gun drop from Pagan’s waistband on Feb. 8, 2019, has been found by judges in two separate cases to have given unreliable testimony.



Full story: https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-bronx-gun-possession-wrongful-nypd-arrest-lawsuit-20220509-tjch6zgwpze3veefjmvoznsg44-story.html Posted By Ghost