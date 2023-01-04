Rae Sremmurd -Torpedo

#RaeSremmurd
Torpedo from @RaeSremmurd available now

SREMM4LIFE album coming soon.

Directors: Mike Will Made It, Matt Swinsky, Medet Shayakhmetov
Producers: Amonte Potter, Aubrey “Aubz” Potter
Cinematographers: Matt Swinsky, Medet Shayakhmetov, Aizatulla Hussein, TrueBeatz, Skeleton
Editors: Matt Swinsky, Sayat Musa
Post Production: PBC Worldwide
Vfx: Sayat Musa, Kaisar Adilkhan
Animation: Ayan “Aniports” Issin

