Rae Sremmurd -Torpedo
#RaeSremmurd #SREMM4LIFE #Torpedo
Torpedo from @RaeSremmurd available now �� https://raesremmurd.lnk.to/Torpedo
SREMM4LIFE album coming soon. Stay tuned to http://raesremmurd.com for details
Directors: Mike Will Made It, Matt Swinsky, Medet Shayakhmetov
Producers: Amonte Potter, Aubrey “Aubz” Potter
Cinematographers: Matt Swinsky, Medet Shayakhmetov, Aizatulla Hussein, TrueBeatz, Skeleton
Editors: Matt Swinsky, Sayat Musa
Post Production: PBC Worldwide
Vfx: Sayat Musa, Kaisar Adilkhan
Animation: Ayan “Aniports” Issin
#RaeSremmurd #Torpedo #SREMM4LIFE
