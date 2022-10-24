Tupac's Ex-Girlfriend Desiree Smith Says He Confessed On Smashing B.I.G's Wife Faith Evans "Im 100% Sure He F*cked Her"
Desiree Smith, one of Tupac’s ex-girlfriends, did an interview with ‘The Art of Dialogue’ earlier this year. Months later, a specific clip involving Pac and Faith Evans is now going viral. As you know, there’s been speculation for decades on whether Pac slept with his friend turned foe Notorious B.I.G.’s wife. In the clip shared on the social media pages of the outlet, Desiree claims that Pac 100% slept with Faith. She said, “He called me and he’s like, ‘I did it.’ And I’m like, ‘What? What you did?’ He’s like, ‘That b*tch just left my hotel.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I f***ed Faith.’” Posted By PSmooth
