RIP: Rapper Coolio Dead At 59!
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, paramedics were called to a house in Los Angeles around 4 PM for a medical emergency and when they got there they pronounced Coolio dead. Apparently a friend called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene. The paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not been determined.
Posted by Joe
