RIP: Rapper Coolio Dead At 59!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, paramedics were called to a house in Los Angeles around 4 PM for a medical emergency and when they got there they pronounced Coolio dead. Apparently a friend called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene. The paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not been determined.
