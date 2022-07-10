NY On A Different Type Of Time: Dude Shoots An NYPD Officer During A Foot Chase In Downtown Brooklyn!

The suspect, identified by law enforcement sources as Malik Williams, had fled a Downtown Brooklyn traffic stop on foot around 7:40 p.m. and led an officer on a chase that lasted more than three blocks, police said.



A car with multiple passengers was pulled over at Flatbush Avenue and Nevins Street after police observed it breaking traffic laws, officials said at a Saturday night press conference.



After speaking with the occupants for about seven or eight minutes, police asked everyone to get out of the car, according to officials.



That’s when Williams bolted from the front seat, leading an officer on a chase that zigzagged across Flatbush Avenue, police said.



“In the vicinity of Rockwell Place and Lafayette Avenue, the male turns around, displays his firearm, and fires multiple shots at the officer,” Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.



“The officer draws his weapons, fires shots in return, and he strikes the subject in the chest.”



Williams later died at a hospital, police said.



No cops were injured by the gunfire and police were treated for ringing in their ears, according to the NYPD.



The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, police said. Posted by JR