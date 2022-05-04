Whoa: Journalist In Critical Condition After Getting Shot In The Head During May Day Riots In Santiago, Chile!
Journalist Francisca Sandoval continues in critical condition at the hospital, she was shot in the head by an unknown assailant in the Central Station sector when she was working to report on the protests. The shot went through the visor of the anti-gas mask that she was wearing and hit her head but shes still in the hospital being treated. Posted By Persist
