Horrible: 38 Year Old Mother Of Two, Killed In Front Of Her Children When Fireworks Get Caught In Her Clothes And Explodes!
A Brazilian mom died on New Years Eve when a firework got lodged into her clothes and exploded, according to reports. Video captured the tragic death of 38-year-old mother of two Elisangela Tinem, as the firework exploded on the beach in Sao Paolo, killing her in front of her two children.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS