Say What? Japanese Man Spends $15,000 On A Dog Costume To Fulfill Lifelong Dream Of Transforming Into An Animal!

BROKEN? 901 views

To fulfill his lifelong dream of transforming into an animal, a Japanese man spent 2 million yen (approximately $15,709) on a realistic border collie costume. For his costume, the man, Toko, commissioned a Japanese company called Zeppet, which specializes in sculptures and models for movies, commercials and amusement facilities as well as TV costumes and mascots. The costume reportedly took 40 days to create. Toko also went through multiple rounds of revisions, including meetings and fittings for the costume. In an interview with Mynavi, Toko explained that he chose a border collie costume as the long hair can “mislead the human figure.” Posted by JR

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS