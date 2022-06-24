Cult Leader Sneaks into an Active Surgery Room to "Expose Modern Medicine"
The man in the video is named Jordan River and he's been making videos for YouTube for over 10 years. You might know him as the brain behind the once-popular Spirit Science channel, which has since been rebranded as Spiritverse. The Spirit Science series for those who don't know is an animated series of videos following Patchman, a character of River's who explores topics such as Sacred Geometry, consciousness, and crystals. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS