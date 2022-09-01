Still Got It: 40 Year-Old Serena Williams Pulls Off A Stunning Upset As She Overpowered The No. 2 Tennis Player In The World!
Celebrities from around the world continued to show their support for tennis superstar Serena Williams at the U.S. Open 2022. During Williams' second round of the annual championship, she defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Court. Williams, 40, revealed that she may retire after this Grand Slam to focus on her personal life, including family and other business endeavors.
