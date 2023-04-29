You Going To Jail Now: Hit-And-Run Driver Slams Into New Jersey Officer Assisting Disabled Vehicle!
Dashboard video captured a hit-and-run driver plow into a New Jersey police officer who was helping a vehicle that became disabled on the highway. With red and blue emergency lights on, Patrolman Boyle and the driver discuss pushing the disabled vehicle into a nearby parking lot, when suddenly a Volkswagen Passat plows into the officer. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Rachel Glatt, did not stop and was later arrested at her home in nearby East Windsor, New Jersey. Posted by Persist
