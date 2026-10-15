SHE SPILLED EVERYTHING You Work An Hour And Still Can't Buy A Meal: Woman Rants Over $16 An Hour Pay... 'That's Why I Steal'
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WELL DAMN... Woman Forgets Boiling Eggs For An Hour And Her Kitchen Gets A Whole New Ceiling
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Bobbi Finna Do An Anti-Bullying Campaign After This: Offset Roasting Popular Interviewer! "This Is My Hotel. I Paid For This MF. You Can Leave"
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TOP OF OIL RIG You Thought Your Job Was Hard? Tommy G Investigates America's Most Dangerous Job And People Are Stunned By The $20 An Hour Pay
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Who Applying? Dude Gets Paid $75 An Hour To Do This! (Rewind Clip)
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This Has To Be One Of The Hardest Jobs On The Planet!
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People Are Upset After UPS Driver Shares What He Makes Per Week!
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BALLIN'! After Denying He Took $2M From Kanye, Jim Jones Just Bought A Massive Warehouse Compound For His New Media Empire!
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That Was Quick: They Parked They Car For An Hour & Came Back & Discovered This!
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Dwyane Wade Responds To Boosie & J Boogie Over Comments About His Transgender Child, Zaya!
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The Smoke Is Crazy: Chrisean Rock Says She Threw Her Phone At Coi Leray's Face & Breaks Down In Tears Over Blueface Taking All The Money!
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Who’s In The Wrong Here? Man Asks His Wife Why He Can’t Come Home To A Cooked Meal After Working 13 Hour Shift & This Was Her Response!
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Well Damn: Waffle House Employees In Atlanta Demand Security, $25 Dollars An Hour & More!
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Pure Comedy: Dude Gets Roasted After Getting Caught Trying To Steal A Package!
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Sad: 16-Year-Old Dies Inside His Home Of “Natural Causes” An Hour After Being Chased By Group Of Teens With Toy Gun!
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"Drake's A R&B Singer. He Says A Lot Of Lightskin Ish" Gillie Da Kid On Drake Vs Jay-Z & Why He Doesn't Listen To Drake's Music!
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SHE PLAYING WITH SOULS “40 Americans Dead. I’m Lucky To Be Alive” Colombian Femme Fatale Targeted Passport Bro With Deadly Cocktail And Got Caught Slippin In The Streets!
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40-Year-Old Married Mother Had An Affair With Her Daughter’s 18-Year-Old High School Boyfriend… Ended Up Losing Her Teaching Job!
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DOWN BAD? Moronic: Florida Man Steals $7,000 In Scratch-Off Lotto Tickets, Returns To Store To Redeem Them An Hour Later!
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"80 Percent Of Men Have Been Raised By Women. They Think They Own Us" Kevin Samuels On Calling Women Out + Why He Rated Saweetie A 6!
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SAVES 4-YEAR-OLD Woman's Two-Hour Work Delay Leads Her To Save A 4-Year-Old Girl From A Masked Man
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"He Moved Me Into An Apartment.. Now I Know Why" Nivea Says Lil Wayne Told Her To Quit Music, Promising To Take Care Of Her... Married Toya Instead!
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Sub 0, One Of The Pioneers Of The Early Street Rap DVD Era, Violates Jadakiss About His Body Language Around Diddy In Drink Champs!
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Jim Jones Says He Wanted To Put Hands On Lil Wayne For Jackin His "Make It Rain" Hook With Fat Joe + Warns Joe Budden Crew Not To Mention Max B's Name
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Woman Flames Her Ex In Court! "That's Why You Got An Implant In The D**k Cause It Won't Work"
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Wild: D.C. Police Officer Trapped In Fleeing Vehicle Shoots Driver After Pleading With Him To Stop!
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WILD From Kids YouTube To Cashing Out Instantly… Piper Rockelle Breaks OnlyFans Record With $1 Million In Under An Hour After Turning 18
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"It's Culturally Been Accepted For Years" White Blood Member From Boston On Why He Can Say The N Word.. Then Frenchie & Benzino Spazz Out On Him!
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It be Your Own People: Chick Kidnaps & Kills Pregnant Friend To Steal Unborn Baby... Gives Police The Wildest Story During Interrogation At Hospital!
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Wildin': Man Traverses Power Lines To Evade DC Police!
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"I'm Not Jumping In After You" Arizona Police Refused To Help Man Who Ends Up Drowning In A Lake!
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"Thats An Accomplishment.. 70 Percent Of Black Women Will Never Be Married" 29Yr Old Divorced Twice Wants To Get Married... Gets Put On Blast! [Audio]
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SHE WILDIN FR Student-Teacher In Illinois Arrested At Elementary School After Snapchat Reports Her "Concerning" Post To The FBI
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Man Captures Lamborghini MTI 48 "Raging Bull" Boat Reaching Its Maximum Speed!
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Would You Do This For Your Kid? Dude Quits His 25HR Job To Work At A Fast Food Restaurant So He Could Spend More Time With His Daughter!
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"Latin People Saying The N-Word Is A Big No.. Dominicans & Puerto Ricans Don't Care About The Word Cause They're Not Black" Podcast Discussion!
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WIFE SHAMES HUSBAND Wife Admits To Cheating On Her Husband Because He "Only" Makes $32 An Hour At A "Little Blue-Collar Job"
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COULD YOU LAST!? $5 Million On The Line… But Nobody Has Survived An Hour In Microsoft’s ‘Insanity Room’ Built To Break Your Mind!
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Domino’s Guy Makes 3 Pizzas In 39 Seconds!
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UK Rapper Storms The Stage While Big Daddy Kane Was Performing As A Headliner.. Almost Came To Blows!
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COME ON MAYNE 13 Hour Sessions Is Wild: Terry Crews Says He Used To Goon From 10 AM To 11 PM!
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