SHE SPILLED EVERYTHING You Work An Hour And Still Can't Buy A Meal: Woman Rants Over $16 An Hour Pay... 'That's Why I Steal'

By Thrillz
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8,599
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Woman Forgets Boiling Eggs For An Hour And Her Kitchen Gets A Whole New Ceiling

WELL DAMN... Woman Forgets Boiling Eggs For An Hour And Her Kitchen Gets A Whole New Ceiling

views
94,919
date submitted
Bobbi Finna Do An Anti-Bullying Campaign After This: Offset Roasting Popular Interviewer! "This Is My Hotel. I Paid For This MF. You Can Leave"

Bobbi Finna Do An Anti-Bullying Campaign After This: Offset Roasting Popular Interviewer! "This Is My Hotel. I Paid For This MF. You Can Leave"

views
250,181
date submitted
You Thought Your Job Was Hard? Tommy G Investigates America's Most Dangerous Job And People Are Stunned By The $20 An Hour Pay

TOP OF OIL RIG You Thought Your Job Was Hard? Tommy G Investigates America's Most Dangerous Job And People Are Stunned By The $20 An Hour Pay

views
53,848
date submitted
Who Applying? Dude Gets Paid $75 An Hour To Do This! (Rewind Clip)

Who Applying? Dude Gets Paid $75 An Hour To Do This! (Rewind Clip)

views
145,804
date submitted
This Has To Be One Of The Hardest Jobs On The Planet!

This Has To Be One Of The Hardest Jobs On The Planet!

views
161,303
date submitted
People Are Upset After UPS Driver Shares What He Makes Per Week!

People Are Upset After UPS Driver Shares What He Makes Per Week!

views
640,342
date submitted
After Denying He Took $2M From Kanye, Jim Jones Just Bought A Massive Warehouse Compound For His New Media Empire!

BALLIN'! After Denying He Took $2M From Kanye, Jim Jones Just Bought A Massive Warehouse Compound For His New Media Empire!

views
113,324
date submitted
That Was Quick: They Parked They Car For An Hour & Came Back & Discovered This!

That Was Quick: They Parked They Car For An Hour & Came Back & Discovered This!

views
187,634
date submitted
Dwyane Wade Responds To Boosie & J Boogie Over Comments About His Transgender Child, Zaya!

Dwyane Wade Responds To Boosie & J Boogie Over Comments About His Transgender Child, Zaya!

views
240,073
date submitted
The Smoke Is Crazy: Chrisean Rock Says She Threw Her Phone At Coi Leray's Face & Breaks Down In Tears Over Blueface Taking All The Money!

The Smoke Is Crazy: Chrisean Rock Says She Threw Her Phone At Coi Leray's Face & Breaks Down In Tears Over Blueface Taking All The Money!

views
124,300
date submitted
Who’s In The Wrong Here? Man Asks His Wife Why He Can’t Come Home To A Cooked Meal After Working 13 Hour Shift & This Was Her Response!

Who’s In The Wrong Here? Man Asks His Wife Why He Can’t Come Home To A Cooked Meal After Working 13 Hour Shift & This Was Her Response!

views
453,169
date submitted
Well Damn: Waffle House Employees In Atlanta Demand Security, $25 Dollars An Hour & More!

Well Damn: Waffle House Employees In Atlanta Demand Security, $25 Dollars An Hour & More!

views
86,985
date submitted
Pure Comedy: Dude Gets Roasted After Getting Caught Trying To Steal A Package!

Pure Comedy: Dude Gets Roasted After Getting Caught Trying To Steal A Package!

views
87,373
date submitted
Sad: 16-Year-Old Dies Inside His Home Of “Natural Causes” An Hour After Being Chased By Group Of Teens With Toy Gun!

Sad: 16-Year-Old Dies Inside His Home Of “Natural Causes” An Hour After Being Chased By Group Of Teens With Toy Gun!

views
74,132
date submitted
"Drake's A R&B Singer. He Says A Lot Of Lightskin Ish" Gillie Da Kid On Drake Vs Jay-Z & Why He Doesn't Listen To Drake's Music!

"Drake's A R&B Singer. He Says A Lot Of Lightskin Ish" Gillie Da Kid On Drake Vs Jay-Z & Why He Doesn't Listen To Drake's Music!

views
306,829
date submitted
“40 Americans Dead. I’m Lucky To Be Alive” Colombian Femme Fatale Targeted Passport Bro With Deadly Cocktail And Got Caught Slippin In The Streets!

SHE PLAYING WITH SOULS “40 Americans Dead. I’m Lucky To Be Alive” Colombian Femme Fatale Targeted Passport Bro With Deadly Cocktail And Got Caught Slippin In The Streets!

views
199,328
date submitted
40-Year-Old Married Mother Had An Affair With Her Daughter’s 18-Year-Old High School Boyfriend… Ended Up Losing Her Teaching Job!

40-Year-Old Married Mother Had An Affair With Her Daughter’s 18-Year-Old High School Boyfriend… Ended Up Losing Her Teaching Job!

views
111,636
date submitted
Moronic: Florida Man Steals $7,000 In Scratch-Off Lotto Tickets, Returns To Store To Redeem Them An Hour Later!

DOWN BAD? Moronic: Florida Man Steals $7,000 In Scratch-Off Lotto Tickets, Returns To Store To Redeem Them An Hour Later!

views
67,195
date submitted
"80 Percent Of Men Have Been Raised By Women. They Think They Own Us" Kevin Samuels On Calling Women Out + Why He Rated Saweetie A 6!

"80 Percent Of Men Have Been Raised By Women. They Think They Own Us" Kevin Samuels On Calling Women Out + Why He Rated Saweetie A 6!

views
233,371
date submitted
Woman's Two-Hour Work Delay Leads Her To Save A 4-Year-Old Girl From A Masked Man

SAVES 4-YEAR-OLD Woman's Two-Hour Work Delay Leads Her To Save A 4-Year-Old Girl From A Masked Man

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53,058
date submitted
"He Moved Me Into An Apartment.. Now I Know Why" Nivea Says Lil Wayne Told Her To Quit Music, Promising To Take Care Of Her... Married Toya Instead!

"He Moved Me Into An Apartment.. Now I Know Why" Nivea Says Lil Wayne Told Her To Quit Music, Promising To Take Care Of Her... Married Toya Instead!

views
202,696
date submitted
Sub 0, One Of The Pioneers Of The Early Street Rap DVD Era, Violates Jadakiss About His Body Language Around Diddy In Drink Champs!

Sub 0, One Of The Pioneers Of The Early Street Rap DVD Era, Violates Jadakiss About His Body Language Around Diddy In Drink Champs!

views
253,112
date submitted
Jim Jones Says He Wanted To Put Hands On Lil Wayne For Jackin His "Make It Rain" Hook With Fat Joe + Warns Joe Budden Crew Not To Mention Max B's Name

Jim Jones Says He Wanted To Put Hands On Lil Wayne For Jackin His "Make It Rain" Hook With Fat Joe + Warns Joe Budden Crew Not To Mention Max B's Name

views
428,652
date submitted
Woman Flames Her Ex In Court! "That's Why You Got An Implant In The D**k Cause It Won't Work"

Woman Flames Her Ex In Court! "That's Why You Got An Implant In The D**k Cause It Won't Work"

views
230,095
date submitted
Wild: D.C. Police Officer Trapped In Fleeing Vehicle Shoots Driver After Pleading With Him To Stop!

Wild: D.C. Police Officer Trapped In Fleeing Vehicle Shoots Driver After Pleading With Him To Stop!

views
224,713
date submitted
From Kids YouTube To Cashing Out Instantly… Piper Rockelle Breaks OnlyFans Record With $1 Million In Under An Hour After Turning 18

WILD From Kids YouTube To Cashing Out Instantly… Piper Rockelle Breaks OnlyFans Record With $1 Million In Under An Hour After Turning 18

views
210,214
date submitted
"It's Culturally Been Accepted For Years" White Blood Member From Boston On Why He Can Say The N Word.. Then Frenchie & Benzino Spazz Out On Him!

"It's Culturally Been Accepted For Years" White Blood Member From Boston On Why He Can Say The N Word.. Then Frenchie & Benzino Spazz Out On Him!

views
335,014
date submitted
It be Your Own People: Chick Kidnaps & Kills Pregnant Friend To Steal Unborn Baby... Gives Police The Wildest Story During Interrogation At Hospital!

It be Your Own People: Chick Kidnaps & Kills Pregnant Friend To Steal Unborn Baby... Gives Police The Wildest Story During Interrogation At Hospital!

views
96,120
date submitted
Wildin': Man Traverses Power Lines To Evade DC Police!

Wildin': Man Traverses Power Lines To Evade DC Police!

views
85,056
date submitted
"I'm Not Jumping In After You" Arizona Police Refused To Help Man Who Ends Up Drowning In A Lake!

"I'm Not Jumping In After You" Arizona Police Refused To Help Man Who Ends Up Drowning In A Lake!

views
168,725
date submitted
"Thats An Accomplishment.. 70 Percent Of Black Women Will Never Be Married" 29Yr Old Divorced Twice Wants To Get Married... Gets Put On Blast! [Audio]

"Thats An Accomplishment.. 70 Percent Of Black Women Will Never Be Married" 29Yr Old Divorced Twice Wants To Get Married... Gets Put On Blast! [Audio]

views
257,925
date submitted
Student-Teacher In Illinois Arrested At Elementary School After Snapchat Reports Her "Concerning" Post To The FBI

SHE WILDIN FR Student-Teacher In Illinois Arrested At Elementary School After Snapchat Reports Her "Concerning" Post To The FBI

views
251,512
date submitted
Man Captures Lamborghini MTI 48 "Raging Bull" Boat Reaching Its Maximum Speed!

Man Captures Lamborghini MTI 48 "Raging Bull" Boat Reaching Its Maximum Speed!

views
171,584
date submitted
Would You Do This For Your Kid? Dude Quits His 25HR Job To Work At A Fast Food Restaurant So He Could Spend More Time With His Daughter!

Would You Do This For Your Kid? Dude Quits His 25HR Job To Work At A Fast Food Restaurant So He Could Spend More Time With His Daughter!

views
71,138
date submitted
"Latin People Saying The N-Word Is A Big No.. Dominicans & Puerto Ricans Don't Care About The Word Cause They're Not Black" Podcast Discussion!

"Latin People Saying The N-Word Is A Big No.. Dominicans & Puerto Ricans Don't Care About The Word Cause They're Not Black" Podcast Discussion!

views
220,198
date submitted
Wife Admits To Cheating On Her Husband Because He "Only" Makes $32 An Hour At A "Little Blue-Collar Job"

WIFE SHAMES HUSBAND Wife Admits To Cheating On Her Husband Because He "Only" Makes $32 An Hour At A "Little Blue-Collar Job"

views
96,210
date submitted
$5 Million On The Line… But Nobody Has Survived An Hour In Microsoft’s ‘Insanity Room’ Built To Break Your Mind!

COULD YOU LAST!? $5 Million On The Line… But Nobody Has Survived An Hour In Microsoft’s ‘Insanity Room’ Built To Break Your Mind!

views
201,618
date submitted
Domino’s Guy Makes 3 Pizzas In 39 Seconds!

Domino’s Guy Makes 3 Pizzas In 39 Seconds!

views
153,574
date submitted
UK Rapper Storms The Stage While Big Daddy Kane Was Performing As A Headliner.. Almost Came To Blows!

UK Rapper Storms The Stage While Big Daddy Kane Was Performing As A Headliner.. Almost Came To Blows!

views
98,044
date submitted
13 Hour Sessions Is Wild: Terry Crews Says He Used To Goon From 10 AM To 11 PM!

COME ON MAYNE 13 Hour Sessions Is Wild: Terry Crews Says He Used To Goon From 10 AM To 11 PM!

views
62,088
date submitted