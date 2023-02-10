Whoa: Man Jumps From 9th Floor Building As Community Members Watch And Miraculously Survives!
In a nothing-short-of-a-miracle incident, a distressed man survived a suicide attempt by jumping from the top of Tanganyika Building on 3rd Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in Harare on Tuesday. The man, identified as Mugove Chizutu was lucky to survive the jump from the 8th floor. The impact was absorbed by the roofing of a small building structure below, which broke the mans fall. Firefighters rescued the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition but alive. He reportedly broke his arm and was injuredintheface.
Posted by CZ
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS