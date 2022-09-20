Lucky Guy: Gunman's Pistol Jams During Murder Attempt....Comes Back With A Grenade!
A gunman walks up to a man sitting at a cafe, putting a gun to his head, and pulling the trigger. Luckily for the targeted victim, the gun jammed. The man sitting and his friend chase the gunman towards his car where he grabs a grenade and chases the men back inside the cafe where they dive behind the bar as the man tosses the grenade inside. The grenade explodes in the middle of the room but luckily, no one was seriously injured. Posted By Persist
